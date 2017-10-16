エディション:
写真 | 2017年 10月 16日 20:40 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 10月 14日 Saturday
Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 10月 15日 Sunday
Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 16日 Monday
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
スライドショーランキング