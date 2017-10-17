Editors Choice Pictures
The sun is seen after dawn after the Met Office reported that storm Ophelia has drawn dust north from the Sahamore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces raise a white flag near the National Hospital complex where the Islamic Smore
A firefighter is seen near flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Trump holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washmore
Forensic experts walk in a field after a powerful bomb blew up a car (Foreground) and killed investigative joumore
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskimore
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazamore
Megan Sanders and her son John, 4, react to wind as Marine One helicopter with President Trump on board departmore
A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
The sky turns red over buildings in Canary Wharf as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlmore
Waves crash over the lighthouse as storm Ophelia passes Porthcawl, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Dead fish float on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard before a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at the Tianamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon at the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Iraqi boys gather on the road as they welcome Iraqi security forces members, who continue to advance in militamore
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge dances with a costumed figure of Paddington bear on platform 1 atmore
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston more
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast, is helped by a Red Cross volunteemore
A woman takes a picture during storm Ophelia in the County Clare town of Lahinch, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilmore
A Rohingya refugee woman who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, carries her daughter and searches fmore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces make the V-sign as their convoy passes in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik Dmore
Hillary Clinton speaks during an interview with Mariella Frostrup at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in Chemore
Smoke rises from police headquarters while Afghan security forces keep watch after a suicide car bomber and gumore
A Rohingya refugee man poses at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from Myanmar, more
