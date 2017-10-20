Editors Choice Pictures
First Captain of West Point's Corps of Cadets presents former U.S. President George W. Bush with a Cadets' Swomore
A man walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, an avowmore
A Rohingya refugee woman, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, jumps during her walk to the Komore
Former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns in support of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (R), Demmore
Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a protest against the detention of membmore
A boy takes part in a protest against police violence in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bmore
A child places her painted hand on a mural in honor to the victims who died in the earthquake, to mark the onemore
House Speaker Paul Ryan sits with Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan at the 72nd Annual Alfred E. Smore
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Samore
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission frmore
A girl plays with firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights imore
Everton's Ashley Williams scores their first goal against Olympique Lyonnais. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
U.S. student Samantha Sacks stretches prior to a practice at the National Ballet School (ENB) in Havana, Cuba.more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspects The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the The King's Troop Royalmore
Search and rescue swimmers, from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard, rescue a sea turmore
Emilia Santos washes her hair with mountain spring water coming through a pipe, after the island was hit by Humore
A general view of the fog during the match between FC Fastav Zlin vs F.C. Copenhagen. REUTERS/David Cerny
Candles and flowers are seen at an impromptu memorial during a protest by journalists following the assassinatmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference during a European Union leaders summit meetingmore
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Enrique Hernandez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home rumore
Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara attends a news conference in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police survey the area from atop a building before the speech by Richard Spencer, an avowed white nationalist more
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by locmore
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
