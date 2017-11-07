Editors Choice Pictures

Farmers' wives and family dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes ride in a wooden carriage on the way to themore

Farmers' wives and family dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes ride in a wooden carriage on the way to the chapel on the Kalvarienberg in Bad Toelz, during the Leonhard procession. The Leonhardi Ritt procession is an annual event that started in the 17th century to pray to St. Leonhard, the patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close