Editors Choice Pictures

A U.S. flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong at Tiananmen gate during tmore
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsmore
Vietnamese soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hmore
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in the memory ofmore
President Trump and U.S. first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China�s President Xi Jinping and Chimore
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's mamore
White House senior staff discuss the situation as President Trump sits in his car after being grounded from anmore
Chairs are pictured as students and teachers take part in a demonstration to ask the authorities to reconstrucmore
Igor Armicach, a doctoral student at Hebrew University's Arachnid Collection, looks onto giant spider webs, spmore
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume sqmore
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfmore
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russianmore
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program in Palorinya settlement, in more
Rahim Ullah, 5, (C) a Rohingya refugee boy cries as he struggles to stay in a queue while waiting to receive fmore
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the site of the shooting, in more
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio embraces his wife Chirlane McCray as their son Dante de Blasio (L) looks on as tmore
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Emore
Competitors take part in a horserace, with a slum or "barrio" in the background at La Rinconada Hippodrome, Camore
Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier and his wife Cristina Farga, kiss at a campaign rally in Sanmore
Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs in front of police officers near the South Korean National Assembly where more
A Rohingya refugee walks uphill carrying a vessel filled with water at Palongkhali refugee camp, near Cox's Bamore
Two men fall onto the ground as they have a fight after the running of the 157th version of the A$6.2 million more
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Commore
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near more
