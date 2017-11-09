Editors Choice Pictures
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall more
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar bmore
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pay their respects at the India Gate war memorial imore
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive for the state dinner with China's President Xi Jinping and Chinamore
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character fmore
Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabmore
(From R-L) President-Director of the Louvre Museum, Jean-Luc Martinez, Brigitte Macron the wife of the French more
Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi whilemore
A woman plays with her three dogs at the beach after sun set in Del Mar, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Relatives of inmate Ruben Cardenas wait information before Texas order his execution outside of the Cardenas' more
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assmore
Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. REUTERS/Stringer
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimmore
Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. Premore
A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshielmore
Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Bomore
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near more
A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Chmore
A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain'more
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlemenmore
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in more
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox'more
President Trump and first lady Melania visit the Forbidden City with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing. more
Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume sqmore
A rainbow forms as police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest, organised by India's mamore
Vietnam soldiers clean debris caused by flooding by Typhoon Damrey in the ancient UNESCO heritage town of Hoi more
Virginia Governor Elect Ralph Northam (C) celebrates with, left to right, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Emore
Carole Copeland poses as the character Miss Havisham during the Dickens themed annual Christmas event at Chatsmore
Paramilitary policemen stand guard at sunrise in front of a giant portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedongmore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top pictures of the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Aftermath of the Texas shooting
Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.