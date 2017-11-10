Editors Choice Pictures
First lady Melania Trump visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore
Flip-flops belonging to Rohingya refugees are pictured outside a mosque as they attend Friday prayers at Balukmore
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart for Vietnam from Beijing Airport in China. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernmore
A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan National Army fires towards the positions of Islamist militants durmore
A masked Palestinian holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Qadmore
A woman winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A road is seen washed away by Hurricane Maria outside the municipality of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Smore
Lorenzo Flores (L) and Terrie Smith react at a line of crosses in remembrance of those killed in the shooting more
Rohingya refugees walk in the water after crossing the Naf River with an improvised raft at Sabrang near Teknamore
Spain's Rafael Nadal during practice at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
An installation "Monument" by German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front the Brandenburg Gate in Berlmore
Jason Brown of the U.S. in action at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan far right Islamist political party shout slogans during a sit-in in Rmore
A man rides a donkey-drawn cart supplying steel rods on a smoggy morning in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Rmore
Local man Frank Lesjean repaints the names of fallen U.S. soldiers of the First World War's 371st infantry regmore
A sweeper works in Agua Branca Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A makeshift raft used by the Rohingya refugees to cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border floats on the sea after more
A woman carrying goods walks off-road as trucks block the road to the border with the Dominican Republic, in Mmore
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their first goal against Greece. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Workers paint filled-in bullet holes at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Sprmore
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore poses for selfies with delegates and observers of the COP23 UN Climate Chanmore
Students climb the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, as Germany marks the 28th anniversary of the fallmore
A murmuration of starlings is seen across the sky near the town of Gretna Green, Scotland. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Shi'ite pilgrims pray at the Imam al-Abbas shrine during the commemoration of Arbaeen in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERmore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Dogs of the world
Canine capers at the World Dog Show in Leipzig, Germany.
Delhi's toxic smog
India plans to spray water over its capital New Delhi to combat toxic smog that has triggered a pollution emergency.
Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft
Rohingya Muslims make their escape from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Aftermath of the Texas shooting
Workers repair and paint the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas as the pastor considers demolishing the building and putting a memorial in its place, a Southern Baptist Convention official said.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.