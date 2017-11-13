Editors Choice Pictures
Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dmore
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attackmore
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnimmore
Protesters are hit by a water cannon as they try to march towards the U.S. embassy during a rally against Presmore
In a combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump registers his surprise as he realizes other leaders, inclumore
Singer Camila Cabello performs at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London. REUTERS/Dylan Mmore
A Rohingya Muslim woman holds a baby as they wait to cross the border to go to Bangladesh, in a temporary campmore
Hanna Yoshida of Japan performs at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating gala in Osaka. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
Filipino student dancers are sprayed with cold water before performing during the arrival of leaders attendingmore
People carry the U.S. flag during the Veterans Day Parade in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters light flares and carry Polish flags during a rally, organised by far-right, nationalist groups, to more
South Africa's Siya Kolisi and Ireland's Tadhg Furlong in action during the Rugby Union Autumn Internationals.more
Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called bymore
A woman looks as her husband climbs down a ladder at a partially destroyed bridge, after Hurricane Maria hit tmore
Veterans attend a service of Remembrance at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russellmore
Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault more
A farmer spreads red chili to dry at a village in Huaibei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Dmitry Ushakov and Andrey Yudin of Russia compete at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships. REUTERS/more
President Trump attends the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit gala dinner in Manila, Philimore
A balloon shaped in the famous 'Christ the Redeemer' statue that overlooks the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeirmore
Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REmore
People gather at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rita Ora arrives at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards at Wembley Arena in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London.
MTV EMA red carpet
Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.