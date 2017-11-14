エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Italy players after their World Cup qualification match against Sweden. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy players after their World Cup qualification match against Sweden. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Italy players after their World Cup qualification match against Sweden. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beverly Nelson (L) reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference announcing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican congressional candidate Roy Moore, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beverly Nelson (L) reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news confmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Beverly Nelson (L) reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news conference announcing new allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican congressional candidate Roy Moore, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnim News Agency
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Mimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa representing Philippines at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Orthodox believers attend a memorial service to commemorate "The Day of 100,000 Martyrs" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Orthodox believers attend a memorial service to commemorate "The Day of 100,000 Martyrs" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Orthodox believers attend a memorial service to commemorate "The Day of 100,000 Martyrs" in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Government workers, residents and environmentalists try to help to a pod of sperm whales stranded in shallow water in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa via REUTERS

Government workers, residents and environmentalists try to help to a pod of sperm whales stranded in shallow wmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Government workers, residents and environmentalists try to help to a pod of sperm whales stranded in shallow water in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Ampelsa via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Primary school children play outside their classroom as Mount Sinabung, active since 2010, erupts in the distance in Naman Teran Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik

Primary school children play outside their classroom as Mount Sinabung, active since 2010, erupts in the distamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Primary school children play outside their classroom as Mount Sinabung, active since 2010, erupts in the distance in Naman Teran Village, Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the opening session of the ASEAN and European Union summit in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the opening session of the ASmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the opening session of the ASEAN and European Union summit in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selifie picture with a child as he meets residents of the Cite du Chene Pointu during his visit focused on the theme of urban planing in Clichy-sous-Bois, Paris suburb, France. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selifie picture with a child as he meets residents of the Cite dumore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selifie picture with a child as he meets residents of the Cite du Chene Pointu during his visit focused on the theme of urban planing in Clichy-sous-Bois, Paris suburb, France. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool
Senior citizens sit during a break at a party at "Instituto Da Melhor Idade, Estacao Vida", at Agua Branca park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Senior citizens sit during a break at a party at "Instituto Da Melhor Idade, Estacao Vida", at Agua Branca park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Senior citizens sit during a break at a party at "Instituto Da Melhor Idade, Estacao Vida", at Agua Branca park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China border on a sole road in the Gobi desert, Mongolia. The journey can take more than a week. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj

Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China border on a sole road in the Gobi desert, Mongolia. The journey can take more than a week. REUTERS/B. Rentsendorj
A Rohingya refugee child runs with a kite on a hill in the Balukhali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee child runs with a kite on a hill in the Balukhali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
A Rohingya refugee child runs with a kite on a hill in the Balukhali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 11月 13日
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The letters painted on her mouth read "Abortion". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including casesmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including cases of rape and where the mother's life is in danger, with a face painting representing a woman dead after an illegal abortion, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The letters painted on her mouth read "Abortion". REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A windsurfer gets airborne over a wave as strong winds hit the waterfront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A windsurfer gets airborne over a wave as strong winds hit the waterfront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 11月 14日
A windsurfer gets airborne over a wave as strong winds hit the waterfront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
