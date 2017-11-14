Editors Choice Pictures
A boy runs in shallow water on a beach in the coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Italy players after their World Cup qualification match against Sweden. REUTERS/Max Rossi
President Trump boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International more
A firefighter sprays water onto trees to fight the air pollution in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beverly Nelson (L) reacts as she reads a statement to reporters with attorney Gloria Allred during a news confmore
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. REUTERS/Tasnimmore
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (R) representing Indonesia receives her crown from Mimore
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha Rivmore
Orthodox believers attend a memorial service to commemorate "The Day of 100,000 Martyrs" in Tbilisi, Georgia. more
Government workers, residents and environmentalists try to help to a pod of sperm whales stranded in shallow wmore
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Fimore
Primary school children play outside their classroom as Mount Sinabung, active since 2010, erupts in the distamore
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi looks on during the opening session of the ASmore
Visitors take pictures as Al Fursan aerobatic team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force performs during the Dmore
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Comore
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selifie picture with a child as he meets residents of the Cite dumore
Senior citizens sit during a break at a party at "Instituto Da Melhor Idade, Estacao Vida", at Agua Branca parmore
Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal are lined up for up to 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China more
A Rohingya refugee child runs with a kite on a hill in the Balukhali Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. more
USA's Bob Bryan and USA's Mike Bryan celebrate winning their group stage match against Great Britain's Jamie Mmore
Rohingya refugees take shelter along the roadside after crossing Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, near Comore
A woman walks across a field on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman demonstrates against Brazil's congressional move to criminalize all cases of abortion, including casesmore
A windsurfer gets airborne over a wave as strong winds hit the waterfront in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Miss International Beauty Pageant
Indonesia's Kevin Lilliana takes the crown at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo.
Italy fails to qualify for World Cup
The Azzurri was eliminated at the hands of Sweden, marking the first time the national team will miss the tournament in 60 years.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Texas church reopens after shooting
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.