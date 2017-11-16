Editors Choice Pictures
A dead whale is seen on the shore of the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Namore
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens onmore
President Trump takes a drink of water while speaking in the Diplomatic Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevinmore
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danimore
A woman looks on from a vehicle after a pile-up accident on an expressway section in Fuyang city, Anhui provinmore
Fatema, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman and her her two children sit inside a mosquito net in Palong Khali refugemore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are reflected in a mirror while visiting more
A Syrian woman walks past damaged buildings in Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERSmore
Peru's players celebrate their victory over New Zealand in their World Cup qualifying match. REUTERS/Douglasmore
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Pomore
UCLA basketball players Cody Riley, LiAngelo Ball and Jalen Hill speak at a press conference at UCLA after flymore
Protest signs are seen during a rally against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Amore
Soldiers are seen on the armoured vehicle outside the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulamore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North Lmore
Hatidza Mehmedovic pray near graves of his two sons and husband in Memorial Center in Potocari near Srebrenicamore
A destroyed car is stuck at the entrance of a house following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on Nmore
Rohingya refugee children slide down the road at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh more
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Rohingya refugee boy flies a kite at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh more
Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is seen in court jail before her hearing in Zabuthiri court at Naypyitaw, Mymore
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismaimore
A Turkish military airplane flies over a military parade marking the 34th anniversary of the Declaration of Inmore
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipemore
A farmer burns paddy waste stubble in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men transport goods across railway tracks in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in tmore
A view shows the Mana River, during an autumn ice drift at sunset, near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.