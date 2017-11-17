Editors Choice Pictures
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Namore
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandmore
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammadmore
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North Lmore
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens onmore
Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axelmore
President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERmore
People hold lights as they form a ribbon during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations askingmore
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya replaces his sign after waving it during a meeting ofmore
A giraffe mural is seen on the gable end of a building in Shettleston Road in Glasgow East, in Glasgow, Scotlamore
A Syrian woman is seen near a tent in a refugee camp in Marjayoun, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kmore
A man waits for customers while selling umbrellas along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmmore
Rohingya refugee Momtaz Begum, 30, poses for a photograph at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Begum told more
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danimore
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet wmore
A Rohingya refugee woman walks along the temporary shelters at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the University of Hull where she opened the Allam Medical Building, in Kingstmore
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipemore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire teamore
A woman shops beside a railway track in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Kenyan opposition leader returns
Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.
Latin Grammy red carpet
Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.