Editor's Choice Pictures

A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Tour Finals. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Tour Finals. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, embrace in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, embrace in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
President Trump prays with the Oklahoma Women's Softball women team as he greets members of Championship NCAA teams at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
President Trump prays with the Oklahoma Women's Softball women team as he greets members of Championship NCAA teams at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/via REUTERS
A handout photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary. Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/PA Wire/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
A handout photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary. Matt Holyoak/CameraPress/PA Wire/via REUTERS
An ancient statue is partly submerged under water at an archaeological site, following flash floods which hit the area, at the village of Dion, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
An ancient statue is partly submerged under water at an archaeological site, following flash floods which hit the area, at the village of Dion, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman uses a flashlight as she looks at her child lying in a cot, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September and damaged the electrical grid, in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
A woman uses a flashlight as she looks at her child lying in a cot, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September and damaged the electrical grid, in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A view shows the Klimsen-Kapelle church in front of the peak of mount Klimsenhorn (1,907 m /6,257 ft above sea level) over the clouds near Hergiswil, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
A view shows the Klimsen-Kapelle church in front of the peak of mount Klimsenhorn (1,907 m /6,257 ft above sea level) over the clouds near Hergiswil, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A hooded protester throws a flare during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
A hooded protester throws a flare during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react during clashes with anti-riot police in the Baba Dogo neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Supporters of of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react during clashes with anti-riot police in the Baba Dogo neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mahout guards the elephants during the annual Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at a temple in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
A mahout guards the elephants during the annual Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at a temple in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Selena Gomez performs "Wolves" at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Selena Gomez performs "Wolves" at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas who, according to the police, was killed by suspected gang members yesterday in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 18日 Saturday
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas who, according to the police, was killed by suspected gang members yesterday in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright, pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright, pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a group called Lancaster Against Pipelines block construction of a pipeline in Holtwood, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Members of a group called Lancaster Against Pipelines block construction of a pipeline in Holtwood, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Diana Ross poses with her Lifetime Achievement award at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Diana Ross poses with her Lifetime Achievement award at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt, after Rafah border crossing was opened under control of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 11月 19日 Sunday
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt, after Rafah border crossing was opened under control of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Laura Dauban, deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom to Jordan plays with Lawrence of Abdoun, the first diplo-cat to be appointed by the British Embassy in Jordan, at the embassy headquarters in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 11月 20日 Monday
Laura Dauban, deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom to Jordan plays with Lawrence of Abdoun, the first diplo-cat to be appointed by the British Embassy in Jordan, at the embassy headquarters in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
