Editors Choice Pictures

Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south ofmore
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed Praying at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Lucas Jackmore
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Jamore
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore
Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women react outside their damaged home next to the scene of a bomb explosion at a police station in San Lorenzmore
A Mexican policeman patrols at a dirt road as part of a joint operation to find James Martin Camacho Padilla, more
A police officer fires tear gas during clashes with demonstrators as Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandezmore
Students with torches gather prior to a march in celebration of the 165th birth anniversary of Cuba's independmore
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sits for an interview with Reuters in the office of the sumore
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and exterminatmore
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bride adorned with a decorative sign on her dress waits for her wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremore
Parishioners and revellers celebrate during a band march at the feast marking the shipwreck in 60 A.D. of Sainmore
The border fence between the U.S. and Mexico is seen in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the bordermore
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Priyabrat Panigrahi, an artist, performs Hakanai, a choreographic work that features a solo dancer surrounded more
Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny look out from windows of a building during a rally for more
A devotee sprinkles water, considered holy, while being carried around the town in a vessel as part of ritualsmore
A balloon flies over Swiss mountains during the International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerlamore
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REmore
Activists pray during a rally in front of the White House, to mark the anniversary of "the first Muslim and remore
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championship. REUTmore
A house is lit with the help of a generator, on a street in the dark after Hurricane Maria damaged the electrimore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.