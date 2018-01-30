Editors Choice Pictures
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island inmore
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gesture thmore
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in tmore
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after dmore
Destroyed building from previous clashes are seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Earthquake victims embrace as they take part in a farewell ceremony to their homes in a building in Pacifico 4more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night. Brace Hemmelgmore
Prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are seen behind the current border fence in this pictmore
David Beckham, wearing a league scarf, salutes a section of the crowd at this official announcement for Miami'more
A honour guard stands at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Mamore
Members of a historical military club take part in a historical reenactment performance of the battle on Januamore
Afghan Presidential palace employees prepare for Indonesian President Joko Widodo to get off the plane in Kabumore
Supporters of Amal movement hold the party's flag near burning tires in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azmore
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits a bandy ice rink during her official visit with Prince Wmore
A taxi driver takes part in a demonstration against what taxi drivers say is unfair competition from new car smore
A walkway surrounds a 49-feet tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed "Rubi" on the top floor of the new Amazon more
A Palestinian farmer throws wheat seeds during a tour by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), more
A Taiwanese M60A3 tank fires off blank shells during a military drill in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tmore
Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lights candles during the stone-laying ceremony for the memorial to members omore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro throws the ball during a softball game with ministers and military high cmore
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain, alongside bell-wemore
Cast member Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Afghan security forces stand near the Marshal Fahim military academy after a series of explosions in Kabul, Afmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside Guantanamo
A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.
State of the Union
President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.