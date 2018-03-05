Editors Choice Pictures
Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative...more
Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage....more
Jennifer Lawrence wears Christian Dior. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio waves as he leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in...more
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in Rajo, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mats Pettersson's lead dogs wait at the start line during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod dog sled race...more
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern...more
Frances McDormand asks women in the audience to stand as she accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for "Three...more
Andrew Pozzi of Britain wins the men's 60 metres hurdles at the IAAF. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Best animated short film - Kobe Bryant reacts while being directed to the photo stage with Glen Keane after...more
Best Costume Design winner Mark Bridges rides a jet ski with actress Helen Mirren on the back after he won it...more
Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out." REUTERS/Mike Blake
People take a dip in the flowing waters of Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi...more
Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally to support his bid in the upcoming...more
A boy jumps between stacks of sand as he plays in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph take the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject....more
Kite boarders and kite skiers compete during a regional snow kiting championship on the ice-covered Yenisei...more
A child dressed as a suffragette demonstrates during the March4Women event in central London. REUTERS/Simon...more
Presenter Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Relatives of Palestinian farmer Mohamad Abu Jamea, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern...more
Sofia Carson on the red carpet. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for "The Shape of Water"...more
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
The world's richest billionaires
The 30 richest people on Earth right now.
Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach
With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.