写真 | 2018年 03月 8日 09:50 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Participants fly kites during an international kites festival in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Participants fly kites during an international kites festival in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Participants fly kites during an international kites festival in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 Thursday
Najin (L) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry whilst running with a flare during the game. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry whilst running with a flare during the game. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
An Afghan security forces member inspects a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
An Afghan security forces member inspects a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Danang, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem ahead of International Women's Day, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem ahead of International Women's Day, in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2018年 3月 8日 Thursday
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana village, north of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. PAUL G. ALLEN/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. PAUL G. ALLEN/via REUTERS
Maria Angelica Ramos, a 92 year-old soccer coach known as 'La Vieja' or 'the Old Lady,' attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Maria Angelica Ramos, a 92 year-old soccer coach known as 'La Vieja' or 'the Old Lady,' attends a training session with her soccer team at Los Olivos, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Children lie in water as sea water rises during high tide at Kali Adem port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Children lie in water as sea water rises during high tide at Kali Adem port in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People wait to cast their vote during Sierra Leone's presidential election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
People wait to cast their vote during Sierra Leone's presidential election in Freetown, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/Olivia Acland
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Stringer
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2018-2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stage to speak at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stage to speak at the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Smoke billows from burning cars during a fire at a plot where police kept seized vehicles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Greek taxi drivers surround a vehicle they say is being used by an Uber driver during a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Greek taxi drivers surround a vehicle they say is being used by an Uber driver during a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village in Bhavnagar district, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Police officers inspect the site of an accident after a truck carrying wedding party guests plunged into a dry riverbed, in Ranghola village in Bhavnagar district, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks past graffiti reading "Strike. 24 hours" alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in reference to a women only strike called for Thursday's International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
A woman walks past graffiti reading "Strike. 24 hours" alongside a female gender symbol in Bilbao, Spain, in reference to a women only strike called for Thursday's International Women's Day. REUTERS/Vincent West
North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
North Korean athletes arrive to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympic Games at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel,. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel,. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
