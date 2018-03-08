Editors Choice Pictures
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of...more
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al...more
Paul Manafort (R), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an arraignment at the...more
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned...more
A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
McDonald's 'M' logo is turned upside down in honour of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California....more
Meghan Markle talks to a local schoolgirl during a walkabout with Britain's Prince Harry during a visit to...more
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea....more
A man stands in front of a damaged mosque after a clash between two communities in Digana central district of...more
With a rocket ship on the table, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the space program during a cabinet...more
An attendant is seen between curtains during the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political...more
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham....more
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snow storm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anti riot policeman drags away a supporter of Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) during a protest against the...more
Female members of police commando march during a ceremony on International Women's Day, at the police...more
A U.S. Navy officer plays with Agent Orange victims at a hospice as part of the visit to Vietnam of U.S...more
Salisbury Cathedral, in the centre of the city in which former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and...more
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during Sierra Leone's general election in Freetown, Sierra...more
A survivor of slavery who wished to remain anonymous poses for a picture in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal...more
A Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighter gestures after Free Syrian Army forces took control of Kafr Jana...more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman outside 10...more
People walk as the armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum...more
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage prior to a fashion show to mark International Women's...more
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the...more
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar....more
A fighter aircraft is seen in the wreckage of the sunken USS Lexington, a World War Two U.S. Navy aircraft...more
A Palestinian woman reacts from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S....more
Recording artist Lionel Richie shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt...more
