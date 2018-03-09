Editors Choice Pictures
Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jewish men sit as a water canon is activated during a protest against the detention of...more
Protesters form triangles with their hands during a demonstration for women's rights in Bilbao, Spain, on...more
U.S. President Donald Trump gives out pens he used to sign presidential proclamations placing tariffs on steel...more
Claudia Kelleway lies with Ruby the Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham,...more
Paul Manafort (R), former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for an arraignment at the...more
The delegation and the team of North Korea arrive at The Paralympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea....more
Women run during an event marking International Women's Day in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al...more
A man enjoys the fireworks exploding from a traditional bull figure known as "El Torito" during the annual San...more
The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned...more
McDonald's iconic 'M' logo is turned upside down in honor of International Women's Day in Lynwood, California....more
Actor Mark Hamill poses with "Star Wars" characters R2-D2 and Stormtroopers after unveiling his star on the...more
Activists light flares as they march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during a rally on...more
Demonstrators hold posters as they march for more liberal Irish abortion laws, in Dublin, Ireland....more
Two young patients wait after being seen by Doctor Dmitriy Rozumiy (R) in a small clinic in the village of...more
Suror Abdel Karim, a female activist and a nurse from Mosul's Old City, collects the remaining bodies of the...more
A woman has her face painted before attends a march during a demonstration as part of the International...more
Activists march at the main shopping and pedestrian street of Istiklal during a rally on the International...more
An attendant is seen between curtains during the second plenary session of the Chinese People's Political...more
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sits with Year 1 pupils from the Stingray class during a visit to St...more
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in the pits during testing in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters remove a picture of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah...more
A plane with a banner reading 'Support Women - Repeal the Eighth' flies over a march for more liberal Irish...more
South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong makes an announcement about North Korea and the...more
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh at the Presidential...more
