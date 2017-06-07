エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 7日 09:38 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customer on a hot summer day in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 35
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Close
2 / 35
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his damore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 35
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 35
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign rally in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 35
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales

An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing thmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing the city still under siege during a school day at Pantar elementary school in Lanao Del Norte, Philippines. REUTERS/Neil Jerome Morales
Close
6 / 35
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 35
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
8 / 35
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool

Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Matt Rourke/Pool
Close
9 / 35
A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Yang Huafeng

A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in Changsha, Hunan province, China. REUTERS/Yang Huafeng
Close
10 / 35
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi militamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 35
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 35
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, that borders with the United States, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, thamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, that borders with the United States, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 35
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 35
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalist Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalist Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of thmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalist Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
15 / 35
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India. REUTERS/Stringer

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from themore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 35
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 35
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 35
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
19 / 35
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 35
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the French Open. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 35
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 35
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips of paper used by air traffic controllers to keep track of planes during an event where President Trump proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds stmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips of paper used by air traffic controllers to keep track of planes during an event where President Trump proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 35
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 peomore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
24 / 35
A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
25 / 35
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
26 / 35
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conferenmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
27 / 35
An aerial view shows a train moving along the Trans-Siberian Railway and vehicles driving along the M53 "Baikal" highway in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a train moving along the Trans-Siberian Railway and vehicles driving along the M53 "Baikamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
An aerial view shows a train moving along the Trans-Siberian Railway and vehicles driving along the M53 "Baikal" highway in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
28 / 35
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) (2nd R) takes a gentle ribbing from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) and others, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (L), former Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole (2nd L) and Vice President Mike Pence (3rd L), after Shuster asked President Trump to sign autographs after Trump signed principles of proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system during an event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) (2nd R) more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) (2nd R) takes a gentle ribbing from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) and others, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (L), former Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole (2nd L) and Vice President Mike Pence (3rd L), after Shuster asked President Trump to sign autographs after Trump signed principles of proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system during an event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
29 / 35
A fisherman holds his fishing net after washing it in the waters of a fish farm as it rains on World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A fisherman holds his fishing net after washing it in the waters of a fish farm as it rains on World Environmemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
A fisherman holds his fishing net after washing it in the waters of a fish farm as it rains on World Environment Day, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
30 / 35
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool
Close
31 / 35
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy monthmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
32 / 35
Activists lie on the ground under a cloth as they take part in a rally, demanding the adoption of laws on healthcare reform, in front of the building of Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Activists lie on the ground under a cloth as they take part in a rally, demanding the adoption of laws on healmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Activists lie on the ground under a cloth as they take part in a rally, demanding the adoption of laws on healthcare reform, in front of the building of Parliament in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
33 / 35
Britain's Prince Harry competes at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Britain's Prince Harry competes at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2017年 6月 5日 Monday
Britain's Prince Harry competes at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
34 / 35
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/via REUTERS

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 35
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 06月 3日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 2日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 2日

その他のスライドショー

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Brazil's Olympic venues today

Brazil's Olympic venues today

A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Brains in the Bronx

Brains in the Bronx

Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.

Plight of the Yazidi

Plight of the Yazidi

Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.

Fire at Tokyo fish market

Fire at Tokyo fish market

Firefighters battle a blaze at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army

Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング