Editors Choice Pictures
A vendor throws a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool, towards a customemore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a bakery during an election campaign visit to Fleetwood. REUTERS/Bmore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacts as he bumps into a member of his staff as he arrives for his damore
A woman walks down the high street in Kensington in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman wears tights showing the face of Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campmore
An evacuated student shows her drawing about what she and other Marawi residents experienced before fleeing thmore
A woman reacts near the scene of the recent attack during a minute's silence in tribute to the victims of the more
A same sex couple traffic light signal, erected ahead of WorldPride Madrid 2017, is seen in Madrid, Spain. REUmore
Andrea Constand walks from the courtroom after testifying at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomemore
A monkey helps a worker collect garbage on an island at Shiyanhu Ecological Park on World Environment Day, in more
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi militamore
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, thamore
A mother prays outside Maotanchang Middle School in Maotanchang town of Luan, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Jmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with journalist Megyn Kelly during an interview on the sidelines of thmore
India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from themore
A U.S. border patrol agent patrols a trail along the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and more
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that more
A member of Iraqi military forces rests behind a pillar of a destroyed building, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of more
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the more
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds stmore
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visits the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market which left 7 peomore
A man sorts bottles at a plastic junkyard on World Environment Day, in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conferenmore
An aerial view shows a train moving along the Trans-Siberian Railway and vehicles driving along the M53 "Baikamore
U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) (2nd R) more
A fisherman holds his fishing net after washing it in the waters of a fish farm as it rains on World Environmemore
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Cmore
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy monthmore
Activists lie on the ground under a cloth as they take part in a rally, demanding the adoption of laws on healmore
Britain's Prince Harry competes at the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler performs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Nils Meilvang/more
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
Fire at Tokyo fish market
Firefighters battle a blaze at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.