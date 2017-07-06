エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 7日 07:25 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 29
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 29
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A damaged car is seen at an area hit by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 29
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
4 / 29
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanismore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanistan.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 29
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 29
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli (L) gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 29
President Trump, first lady Melania and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump, first lady Melania and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Momore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
President Trump, first lady Melania and Polish President Andrzej Duda stand in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 29
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Strmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 29
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A U.S. Marine watches Afghan National Army soldiers during a training in Helmand province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
10 / 29
A protester holds a flare during a protest ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A protester holds a flare during a protest ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A protester holds a flare during a protest ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 29
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during the stage 6 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during the stage 6 of the Tour de France. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A supporter waves a French flag as the pack of riders cycles during the stage 6 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 29
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Jamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A local resident walks in an area damaged by swollen river after heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
13 / 29
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock villagemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 29
A giant panda Yuan Zai eats her "birthday cake" made from ice and fruits at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A giant panda Yuan Zai eats her "birthday cake" made from ice and fruits at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A giant panda Yuan Zai eats her "birthday cake" made from ice and fruits at Taipei Zoo, in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 29
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic Stamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 29
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuelamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 29
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel. Kobi Gideon/GPO/ via REUTERS

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olgamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel. Kobi Gideon/GPO/ via REUTERS
Close
18 / 29
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
19 / 29
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directs comments to the Russian delegation at the conclusion of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directs comments to the Russian delegation at the conclusionmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directs comments to the Russian delegation at the conclusion of a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 29
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
21 / 29
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London. "Grime is energy, grime is comore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
22 / 29
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 29
British fitness personality Joe Wicks leads an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest High Intensity Interval Workout in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

British fitness personality Joe Wicks leads an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest High Intmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
British fitness personality Joe Wicks leads an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest High Intensity Interval Workout in Hyde Park in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
24 / 29
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) investigator carries an evidence marker to a police vehicle where a gunman fatally shot a female New York City police officer in an unprovoked attack early on Wednesday in the city's Bronx borough, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) investigator carries an evidence marker to a police vehicle where a gmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) investigator carries an evidence marker to a police vehicle where a gunman fatally shot a female New York City police officer in an unprovoked attack early on Wednesday in the city's Bronx borough, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
25 / 29
Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona,more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Revellers hold up red scarves during the Chupinazo, the official start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
26 / 29
A Filipino army driver of an armored vehicle takes a look while driving on the route to Marawi, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Filipino army driver of an armored vehicle takes a look while driving on the route to Marawi, as army troopsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A Filipino army driver of an armored vehicle takes a look while driving on the route to Marawi, as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 29
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A member of the Libyan army's special forces prepares to enter the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
28 / 29
Model Coco Rocha presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Coco Rocha presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Wmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Model Coco Rocha presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 29
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 6日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 4日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 07月 1日

その他のスライドショー

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング