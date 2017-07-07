Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian protesters run for cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearbymore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Gemore
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pammore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hammore
Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.more
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. more
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanismore
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces celebrate after the liberation of Islamist militants' last stronghmore
A woman rides a horse as the pack of Tour de France riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drumore
Chinese officials check the body of a suspect of telecom fraud before being deported to China, at the Internatmore
Cosplay fans take a selfie at the China International Comics Games Expo in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by semore
Displaced children play among the bed sheets which divide one family from another, at an evacuation centre outmore
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Smore
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternatmore
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch ofmore
A young skim boarder heads in from the water in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw,more
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pays his respects at the Hyde Park memorial on the anniversary of the 7/7 attacks imore
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTmore
A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pampmore
A woman from El Salvador, requesting to be identified only as "E" for her family's safety, is embraced by a famore
A man jumps over a campfire during a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, inmore
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.