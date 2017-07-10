Editors Choice Pictures
A member of the security forces fires his gun during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, Californiamore
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the firstmore
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House inmore
Germany�s Alexander Zverev in action during his fourth round match against Canada�s Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Andrmore
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally againsmore
Spanish bullfighter Gonzalo Caballero is gored during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, nortmore
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riot police uses tear gas against people in the Schanze district following the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/more
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/more
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years inmore
Migrants walk after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard at the coast of Gharaboli, east of Tripoli, Libya. more
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, more
First lady Melania Trump chats with President Trump during their return from Germany at Joint Base Andrews, Mamore
A fullmoon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athemore
Displaced children play with ropes in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Riders of Nomad Stunts group perform the Kyz Kuu (catch the girl) national riding game, where a girl whips a mmore
Tattoo artist Endless Sun works on a customer at Taipei International Tattoo & Music Festival in Taipei, Taiwamore
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The pack in action during Stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally tomore
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition more
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main oppmore
Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inmore
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Twickenham Stadium, London. REUTERS/Dylan Mmore
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout more
その他のスライドショー
