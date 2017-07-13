Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donald Trump (2ndR) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at Les Invalides museum in Paris, France. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai, Gambia. REUTERS/Emma Farge
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A girl rests on a rickshaw parked along a street in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
A girl rests on a rickshaw parked along a street in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Security Forces/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Security Forces/via REUTERS
Members of the Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Members of the Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces at the Radbugh Village of Budgam District, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Young onlookers are buffeted by the gusts coming from the Marine One helicopter as President Trump departs for travel to France from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Young onlookers are buffeted by the gusts coming from the Marine One helicopter as President Trump departs for travel to France from the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Honour guards perform during military drill at navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Honour guards perform during military drill at navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A giant blue whale skeleton is unveiled in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A giant blue whale skeleton is unveiled in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags during a trial for soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate the president on the night of the failed last year's July 15 coup, in Mugla, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags during a trial for soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate the president on the night of the failed last year's July 15 coup, in Mugla, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo. Courtesy NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo. Courtesy NASA/via REUTERS
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Great Britain�s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Great Britain�s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querrey of the U.S. REUTERS/Joe Toth/Pool
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds a Union flag in front of a bonfire in the Sandy Row area after it is lit by petrol bombs during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A man holds a Union flag in front of a bonfire in the Sandy Row area after it is lit by petrol bombs during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponified of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco which were found in 2010 in a mass grave around the area known as La Pedraja, at a laboratory in Verin, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponified of those killed by forces of the dictator Francisco Franco which were found in 2010 in a mass grave around the area known as La Pedraja, at a laboratory in Verin, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch during Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States with participation from other nations at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch during Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States with participation from other nations at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, speaks at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, speaks at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes at the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes at the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russian real estate tycoon Sergei Polonsky (C), who was found guilty of fraud and then released, addresses journalists outside a court building in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
Russian real estate tycoon Sergei Polonsky (C), who was found guilty of fraud and then released, addresses journalists outside a court building in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the book "Walden," in Concord, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Children play in a fountain during heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Children play in a fountain during heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain�s Andy Murray at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain�s Andy Murray at Wimbledon. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A shopkeeper hangs footwear at his road side footwear stall under a flyover in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A shopkeeper hangs footwear at his road side footwear stall under a flyover in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A section of an iceberg � about 6,000 sq km � is seen after calving off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica. Courtesy ESA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
A section of an iceberg � about 6,000 sq km � is seen after calving off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica. Courtesy ESA/via REUTERS
A displaced Iraqi child who fled home is seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi child who fled home is seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
