Editors Choice Pictures
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donalmore
A pro-democracy activist cries over the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in more
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai,more
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police Headquartemore
A girl rests on a rickshaw parked along a street in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls more
Still image taken from a video shows Islamic State militants surrender in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi Smore
Members of the Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanmore
A firefighter works to put out a forest fire during a heatwave in Benaojan, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with more
A reveller injured by a wild cow is taken away from the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls atmore
Young onlookers are buffeted by the gusts coming from the Marine One helicopter as President Trump departs formore
Honour guards perform during military drill at navy base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A giant blue whale skeleton is unveiled in the Hintze Hall at the Natural History Museum, London, Britain. REUmore
Supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan wave Turkish flags during a trial for soldiers accused of attempting tomore
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo. Courtesy NASA/via REUTERS
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTEmore
Great Britain�s Andy Murray during a press conference after losing his quarter final match against Sam Querreymore
Spanish bullfighter Alberto Lopez Simon gets gored by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in more
A man holds a Union flag in front of a bonfire in the Sandy Row area after it is lit by petrol bombs during thmore
Fernando Serrulla, a forensic anthropologist of the Aranzadi Science Society, shows one of the 45 brains saponmore
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarymore
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and governmenmore
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Camore
Firefighters cheer on the peloton on their stationary bikes at the Tour de France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmamore
Russian real estate tycoon Sergei Polonsky (C), who was found guilty of fraud and then released, addresses joumore
A woman swims in Walden Pond on what would have been the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, author of the more
Children play in a fountain during heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sam Querrey of the U.S. celebrates winning the quarter final match against Great Britain�s Andy Murray at Wimbmore
A shopkeeper hangs footwear at his road side footwear stall under a flyover in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak Dmore
A section of an iceberg � about 6,000 sq km � is seen after calving off the Larsen-C ice shelf in Antarctica. more
A displaced Iraqi child who fled home is seen at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.