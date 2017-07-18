Editors Choice Pictures
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take cover as a tank fires towards Islamist militants during clashmore
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the Whimore
A group of tourists take part in a two hour "boot camp" experience, at "Caliber 3 Israeli Counter Terror and Smore
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100 metre T42 at the IAAF World ParaAthleticsmore
The all-girl team from Afghanistan prepares to compete in first international robot Olympics in Washington. Thmore
Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out of the airplane window as they arrive at a military airport in Wmore
Abbas Yusuf, 23, known as Hyena Man, feeds a hyena on the outskirts of Harar, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, kmore
Employees from a bamboo industry company dry semi-finished bamboo chopsticks in a village in Xingan county, Jimore
People hold onto windows to avoid a bull, named Trompetero, during the 'Toro de Cuerda' (Bull on Rope) festivamore
A still image taken from a video posted to a social media website by the Islamic State-affiliated Amaq News Agmore
A man looks at the names of the victims on the national monument to commemorate the victims of the Malaysia Aimore
A car burned by the wildfire is seen in the village of Mravince near Split, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Picture taken usimore
A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earliermore
Switzerland�s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Croatiamore
Roots shroud a relief at Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest" an archaeological sitemore
A firefighting plane drops water to extinguish a forest fire near Zadar, Croatia. REUTERS/Edin Tuzlak
A Venezuelan resident hangs a flag on the statue of Simon Bolivar the Liberator during an unofficial plebiscitmore
Park Mak-rye, a 70-year-old YouTuber, puts on makeup on a volunteer at a makeup show during DIA Festival in Semore
A bull's horn touches the face of Spanish bullfighter Ruben Pinar, barely not goring it, during the last bullfmore
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observatiomore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out of a teepee at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. REUTmore
Team Germany competes in Synchro at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Germany. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Opposition supporters ride on a motorcycle after an unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's gmore
People cool off at a water park on a hot day in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Zarfishan Zahid (L) smiles as Sana Tahir (R) holds Malaika Noman, 3, as the child arrives in the United Statesmore
Water buffalos compete in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival, in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Amore
Firefighters from a Burbank engine company take a break after working all night tackling the Whittier Fire neamore
A hot air balloon flies over residential buildings in Wuqing District of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman sits on her bicycle in front of an image of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez and an image of Cubmore
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
Spain�s Garbine Muguruza poses with the trophy as she celebrates winning the Wimbledon final against Venus Wilmore
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with fans after the Formula One British Grand Prix. REUTERS/Jasomore
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights duringmore
A protester holds a copy of the Polish Constitution during an opposition protest at the Market Square in Krakomore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.