Editors Choice Pictures

A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Simore
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound knmore
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel Namore
An airplane flys near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Children smile while sitting inside a sewerage pipe as part of their play in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammmore
Team Sky rider and yellow jersey Chris Froome of Britain celebrates his overall Tour de France win with his somore
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate omore
Police officers work on a crime scene after eight people believed to be illegal immigrants being smuggled intomore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's gomore
Migrants, who are part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, look on more
Bono sings as U2 perform during their U2: The Joshua Tree Tour, at Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodmore
A woman displays her number in line as she enters the Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise, Virginia. REUTERS/Jomore
A woman of Devipujak tribe scatters rose petals on the grave of her deceased family members at a graveyard durmore
President Trump participates in the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Navalmore
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore
Scott Blumstein of the U.S. poses with his championship bracelet and cards after winning the World Series of Pmore
Players attend a football tournament among local amateur teams at a stadium made of straw named Zenit Arena, imore
Sand flies up as France's Angelina Lanza takes part in the Women's Long Jump T47 Final at the IAAF World ParaAmore
Family and friends mourn around the fresh graves of Haya, Elad and Yossi, three members of the Salomon family more
Syrian girls sit in front of shops in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTmore
A member of Iraqi federal police sits next to destroyed buildings in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaimore
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final at the FINA World Aquatics Championshipmore
An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omarmore
A participant walks before judges during the Third Grandbikini event in an aqua park in Tianjin, China. Over 4more
Matthias Dolderer of Germany performs with his Edge 540 V3 plane during the qualifying session of the Red Bullmore
Russian Bolshoi Theatre ballet soloist Maria Allash performs during the premiere of "Crystal Palace" by Russiamore
Fireworks explode in the sky to mark 200 days before the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in Chuncheon, Smore
