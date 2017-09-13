Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, following Hurricane Irma, near Jerome, Florida. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, following Hurricane Irma, near Jerome, Florida. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Palestinian children stand behind a fence as people wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Palestinian children stand behind a fence as people wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Union Square in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman covers her nose as she walks past a pile of rubbish as refuse workers strike over job losses in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A woman covers her nose as she walks past a pile of rubbish as refuse workers strike over job losses in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on in destroyed building during his visit to the French Caribbean island of St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on in destroyed building during his visit to the French Caribbean island of St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces checkpoint in the eastern of Deir al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces checkpoint in the eastern of Deir al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A worker pastes up an election campaign poster for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
A worker pastes up an election campaign poster for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, India, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who have committed suicide, during a protest demanding good rates for their crops and crop insurance scheme from the government, in New Delhi, India, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Students use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, at a primary school in Linyi, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Students use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, at a primary school in Linyi, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at the Verdi Theatre in Pisa, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates as Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates as Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon looks dejected. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / 2017年 9月 12日 Tuesday
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Reports from refugees and rights groups paint a picture of widespread attacks on Rohingya villages in the north of Rakhine by the security forces and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, who have put numerous Muslim villages to the torch. But Myanmar authorities have denied that the security forces, or Buddhist civilians, have been setting the fires, instead blaming the insurgents. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at the Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Reports from refugees and rights groups paint a picture of widespread attacks on Rohingya villages in the north of Rakhine by the security forces and ethnic Rakhine Buddhists, who have put numerous Muslim villages to the torch. But Myanmar authorities have denied that the security forces, or Buddhist civilians, have been setting the fires, instead blaming the insurgents. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 Wednesday
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
