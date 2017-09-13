Editors Choice Pictures
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexandmore
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greemore
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys,more
Robert Market, 82, sits in a golf cart in his front yard filled with fallen trees, flood waters, and debris, fmore
Palestinian children stand behind a fence as people wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Hajmore
Local residents look inside a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Flmore
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, speaks about the iPhone X during a launch event in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Stepmore
A man wades out of flood waters from his house in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Florida. more
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attends a signing of her new book at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Unimore
A woman covers her nose as she walks past a pile of rubbish as refuse workers strike over job losses in Birminmore
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on in destroyed building during his visit to the French Caribbean islmore
A model presents creations from The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhamore
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces checkpoint in more
A worker pastes up an election campaign poster for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic more
Farmers from the southern state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmersmore
Students use red scarves to make a flag of the Communist Party of China, ahead of the 19th National Congress omore
Humanoid robot YuMi conducts the Lucca Philharmonic Orchestra performing a concert alongside Italian tenor Andmore
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates as Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon loomore
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERmore
Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane in Sint Maarten, Netherlands. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Palestinians stand atop a damaged building as they wait for the return of their relatives from the annual Haj more
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at thmore
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelmore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.