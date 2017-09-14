Editors Choice Pictures
Migrants on a rubber boat gesture as they are rescued by the SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search andmore
A news report about President Donald Trump's relationship with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) amore
A man celebrates to show his support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Zakho, Iraq. Rmore
Wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, works at a wildcat mine, also known as garimpo, at a deforested area of Amamore
A crane operator steers his mobile crane next to a 18 metres wide 'Mega Poster' of Angela Merkel, German Chancmore
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshiftmore
Sergii Rodionov takes a photograph on his mobile phone from a rooftop in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A government soldier from the Philippine Marines 1st Brigade patrol takes up position as troops continue theirmore
People displaced by violence walk in the banks of Mayu river with their belongings while moving to another vilmore
An LA2028 sign is seen on the Los Angeles Coliseum to celebrate Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympic Gammore
A Rohingya refugee faints after a scuffle for food being distributed by local organisations in Teknaf, Bangladmore
Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria Dorsaint in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelmore
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before walking in the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 colmore
Two workers stand on a beach covered with oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10 ofmore
A member of the Peres family, pays her respect near the wreath-covered grave of the late Israeli President Shimore
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from tmore
Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERSmore
Firefighters cross police tape with the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in the background in Hollywoomore
The Ford and Virginia Tech research simulated a self-driving vehicle using a �seat suit� to conceal the human more
A destroyed trailer park is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allemore
Riot police detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over theirmore
Flood waters engulf a car after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville, Florida. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a rally after his testimony to Fedemore
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo more
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Pmore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches a sculpture of three monkeys as his wife, Akie Abe, and India's Primore
Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison celebrates scoring their first goal against SSC Napoli with Darijo Srna during Champmore
The Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad fly together with a DC-3 aircraft ahead of the Breitling Sion Airmore
