Editor's Choice Pictures
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the kmore
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island, France. REUTERS/Andresmore
Protesters stage a "die-in" during a peaceful rally outside the police headquarters after the not guilty verdimore
People watch as smoke billows from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hillary Clinton, holding a copy of her children's book, takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happenedmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Rumore
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhmore
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Brasilia's National Forest, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTmore
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New Yormore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming more
The Red Arrows RAF aerobatics display team performs during the 6th Athens Flying Week aviation event over the more
A Rohingya refugee carries a baby through a swollen water stream in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Simore
South Korean soldiers take part in a combined arms collective training exercise in Pocheon, South Korea. REUmore
Demonstrators hold up their mobile phones as they continue to protest for a fourth day after the not guilty vemore
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evmore
People stand next to a damaged airborne assault vehicle, a monument to the perished paratroopers, after a blasmore
New citizens stand during the National Anthem at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalizmore
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman surveys the damage to her mother's house following Hurricane Irma in Big Pine Key, Florida. REUTERS/more
President Donald Trump meets French President Emmanuel Macron in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro serves lunch during an event related to the beginning of classes at a schmore
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical amore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.