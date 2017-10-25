Editors Choice Pictures
Migrating Great White pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry funded project more
President Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president more
Girls attend a class at their school, damaged by a recent Saudi-led air strike, in the Red Sea port city of Homore
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympimore
Nurij, 65, an exhausted Rohingya refugee woman is carried by fellow villagers to a port after crossing from Mymore
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at the Tiananmen Square before the start of more
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of Nortmore
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late Kinmore
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the more
A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in an area of Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Alto Paraiso,more
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters after announcing he will not run for re-election, on Capitol Hilmore
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandmore
Saida Ahmed Baghili (R), 19, who is recovering from severe malnutrition, stands with her 12-year-old sister, Jmore
A beach goer heads to his car long after sunset in Solana Beach following a record setting day of temperaturesmore
Police apprehend a Leeds United fan after the match between Leicester City and Leeds United. REUTERS/Darremore
A woman collects firewood on the outskirts of Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A model riding Honda ChairMobi Concept presents Ai-miimo, Honda's concept model of AI-installed lawn mower, dumore
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, who recently announced plans to run in the upcoming presidential electimore
A protester jumps over a fire at the start of a demonstration against the government in the streets of Port-aumore
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is seen through the window of his plane as he arrives in New Delhi, Indimore
Magdeburg fans display a banner and let flares off before their match against Borussia Dortmund in Magdeburg, more
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV Party photographs the press in the courthouse in Schiphol,more
A member of the secret service is seen reflected on a window as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanmore
