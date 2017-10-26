Editors Choice Pictures
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to itmore
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shout in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Gmore
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn marches during the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyamore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late Kinmore
Visitors react as President Trump poses for a picture as he departs the Oval Office of the White House for Dalmore
Anisa, 20, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, poses for a photograph dressed in a hijab made from a more
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Britain. REUmore
Singer Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight anmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony at themore
Palestinian fishermen repair their net at the beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Rohingya refugees cross a bamboo bridge as they arrive at a port after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Banglmore
China's President Xi Jinping (C) and other new Politburo Standing Committee members (L-R) Wang Huning, Li Zhanmore
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation fomore
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte holds a AK-47 assault rifle during a inspection of donated firearms and tmore
Umar, 64, a Muslim from the Tzotzil Maya ethnic group, adjusts his Islamic prayer cap, or "Kufi", as he poses more
Students of a military school stand in formation in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Leninmore
A member of a feminist organisations is detained by riot police during a rally against sexual harassment and gmore
Workers climb out from a tunnel boring machine (TBM) during the breakthrough of a tunnel for the future tramwamore
Indian army soldiers try to control the candidates who will participate in the army recruitment drive in Chandmore
Sanuara Begum, 13, a Rohingya refugee, waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue her wmore
Boxer Katie Taylor during the work out in Cardiff. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Performer Mitch Jones from Circus Oz reacts after climbing a light pole during the official launch of the annumore
A woman walks with her dog on the Boa Viagem beach in Recife, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
