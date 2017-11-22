Editors Choice Pictures
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
President Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden ofmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Sea rmore
Zimbabweans celebrate with soldiers after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosmore
CCTV footage shows a North Korean soldier crossing the white Military Demarcation Line, shown during a United more
England's Jonny May during training at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
People sunbathe on the beach of San Lorenzo in Gijon, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Visitors walk through the installation "Ancient Forest" which is part of the exhibit "Enchanted: Forest of Ligmore
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest agamore
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hoursmore
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings causingmore
President Trump talks with the reporters as his son Barron waits for him while departing the White House for Pmore
Dennis Kabatto, from Sierra Leone, holds the 709-carat diamond as it is presented during a news conference befmore
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grmore
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters clash with policemen during a rally on the anniversary ofmore
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds her son as the first family departs the White House omore
Clouds gather during a rain and cold spell over the capital Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Actors Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith who plays Philip Duke of Edinburgh and Vanessa Kirmore
A Rohingya refugee stands outside her makeshift shelter at Hakim Para refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Marine Le Pen, head of France's far-right National Fromore
Britain's GMB union stages a protest outside parliament on the day the Finance Minister Philip Hammond presentmore
Zimbabweans celebrate in the morning sun after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare. REUTERS/Mike Hutcmore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
