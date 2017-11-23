Editor's Choice Pictures
A demonstrator drags burning tires during a day-long strike to protest against the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmore
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of more
Lightning strikes behind a commercial tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People take photos of the Pillsbury Dough Boy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parmore
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florimore
A marching band arrives to take part during the 91st Macy�s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough omore
Ural owl (strix uralensis), which is included in Belarus' national red data book of endangered birds and animamore
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department smore
Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime general Ratko Mladic reacts in court at the International Criminal Tribunal for the fomore
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Rmore
Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as Premore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vaticanmore
A couple say goodbye while waiting for Amtrak trains to be called, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, at Pmore
An employee displays the Marquis de Sade's original rolled manuscript called Le Rouleau de la Bastille of "Lesmore
New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. dives onto the scorer's table diving for a ball heading out of boundsmore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credimore
Leader of the Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, takes part in a protest outside the Romanian Parliament during a nmore
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas scores their third goal from the penalty spot during a match against Qarabag in Baku, more
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shmore
Fans of Gremio cheer their team during a match against Lanus in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A woman writes in a book inside a traveling monument called 'Prijedor 92' outside the Yugoslav War Crimes Tribmore
Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in more
Turkeys stand in their barn at Seven Acres Farm, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday in North Reading, Masmore
Automobile mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, who creates sculptures made of used car components during his nmore
