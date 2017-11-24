Editor's Choice Pictures
Indigenous Warao children from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaramore
Rohingya refugee children stand by a bonfire in a field at Jamtoli refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Banglamore
People gather at the Broadway entrance of Macy's Herald Square store ahead of early opening for the Black Fridmore
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of more
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at Moynarghona refugee settlement near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vmore
A Palestinian youth uses his mobile phone as he sits on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Smore
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more
Atalanta's Mattia Caldara after throwing his kit into the crowd after the Europa League match against Everton more
People sing carols in the Macy's Singing Christmas Tree on 6th Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Paradmore
A general view of the Oriental Science Fiction Valley theme park at sunset, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, Chinmore
A girl poses near Christmas decorations to celebrate the upcoming Christmas season, in front of a department smore
A soldier in a military helicopter aims his weapon during a patrol of the operation 'Peace and Democracy II' amore
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon as it takes part in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Paramore
President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florimore
An element of the installation "Voyageurs" by French artist Cedric Le Borgne is pictured at sunrise near Credimore
North Korean soldiers dig a trench and plant trees in the area where, on November 13, a defector ran across thmore
Black buzzards gather around the carcass of a sea turtle at Shalpa beach in Jicalapa, El Salvador. Hundreds ofmore
A prisoner and participant of the "TB Girl" beauty contest holds her son at the Talavera Bruce women prison inmore
Armed police officers mix with shoppers in an Oxford Street store, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Members of the Navy and relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react atmore
A ruined child's toy is seen on the property of Emmet Conroy which was destroyed by flooding in Mountmellick, more
A six-year-old boy plays in front of yellow ginkgo leaves at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A dead chicken is seen on the floor of a chicken shop in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesmore
Rohingya refugee Almor Yhan, 59, rests with relatives hours after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border at Shmore
