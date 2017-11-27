エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 27日 22:16 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Close
1 / 23
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 23
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing thmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 23
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detemore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 23
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza dmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
5 / 23
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 23
Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were kmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
8 / 23
Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 23
Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 24日 Friday
Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 23
A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's newmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 23
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 24日 Friday
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 23
A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a dmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
13 / 23
Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 23
A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 23
Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the firsmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 23
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 25日 Saturday
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
17 / 23
A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
18 / 23
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations mmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 23
A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 23
Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 Sunday
Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 23
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
22 / 23
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 25日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 25日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 24日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 11月 22日

その他のスライドショー

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

South African crowned Miss Universe

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング