Editors Choice Pictures

People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pope Francis and Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Pope Francis and Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS
Angus Young holds a guitar as the casket of his brother AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young is carried to a hearse following his funeral at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. AP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Angus Young holds a guitar as the casket of his brother AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young is carried to a hearse following his funeral at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. AP/Dean Lewins/via REUTERS
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Trump reacts as he honours Navajo Code Talkers for their contributions during World War Two at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
President Trump reacts as he honours Navajo Code Talkers for their contributions during World War Two at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A helicopter is used to transport freshly harvested Christmas trees to destinations across the United States in Sheridan, Oregon. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A helicopter is used to transport freshly harvested Christmas trees to destinations across the United States in Sheridan, Oregon. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
A couple leave with their belongings after they were required to move out due to a citywide fire safety inspection prompted by a deadly fire in an apartment block, at Xinjiancun in Daxing district, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A couple leave with their belongings after they were required to move out due to a citywide fire safety inspection prompted by a deadly fire in an apartment block, at Xinjiancun in Daxing district, in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A senior citizen receives makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon of Jacques Janine, to boost her self esteem, an event organized by Projeto Velho Amigo NGO with 90 women that live at nursing homes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A senior citizen receives makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon of Jacques Janine, to boost her self esteem, an event organized by Projeto Velho Amigo NGO with 90 women that live at nursing homes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Al Franken leaves after speaking to the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
U.S. Senator Al Franken leaves after speaking to the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and deputy leader of Christian Democratic Union Julia Kloeckner attend a party meeting at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and deputy leader of Christian Democratic Union Julia Kloeckner attend a party meeting at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) headquarters in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A view of the partially empty Barrios de Luna reservoir, that is at 4.22 percent of its capacity according to the Duero Hydrographic Confederation, in Minera de Luna, near Leon, north of Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A view of the partially empty Barrios de Luna reservoir, that is at 4.22 percent of its capacity according to the Duero Hydrographic Confederation, in Minera de Luna, near Leon, north of Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A migrant girl waits with her family before their voluntary return to their country, at a detention center in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A migrant girl waits with her family before their voluntary return to their country, at a detention center in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Smoke rises from burning tires during clashes between police and supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Smoke rises from burning tires during clashes between police and supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Afghan National Army (ANA) prepare for an operation against insurgents in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Afghan National Army (ANA) prepare for an operation against insurgents in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
A forensics officer carries equipment following an operation in which Greek security services raided Athens apartments and found bomb-making equipment, detaining nine people on suspected links to a leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
A forensics officer carries equipment following an operation in which Greek security services raided Athens apartments and found bomb-making equipment, detaining nine people on suspected links to a leftist militant group outlawed in Turkey, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in as president at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn in as president at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rohingya refugee Amina Khatun, 55, rests at the bank of the Naf river after crossing it on an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Two of her sons were killed by gun fire when her village was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugee Amina Khatun, 55, rests at the bank of the Naf river after crossing it on an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Two of her sons were killed by gun fire when her village was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson makes a pass to forward Domantas Sabonis against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 Tuesday
Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson makes a pass to forward Domantas Sabonis against Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 Monday
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
