Editors Choice Pictures
People fall as police fire tear gas to try control a crowd trying to force their way into a stadium to attend more
Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London. REUTERS/more
Pope Francis and Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend a meeting with members of the civil societymore
A man washes a blanket on the banks of the Tawi River in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf vmore
Angus Young holds a guitar as the casket of his brother AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young is carriemore
Laundry is seen hanging on the windows of a residential building in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Trump reacts as he honours Navajo Code Talkers for their contributions during World War Two at the Wmore
A helicopter is used to transport freshly harvested Christmas trees to destinations across the United States imore
A couple leave with their belongings after they were required to move out due to a citywide fire safety inspecmore
A senior citizen receives makeovers and beauty care at a beauty salon of Jacques Janine, to boost her self estmore
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters at the White House. REUTERS/Jonamore
U.S. Senator Al Franken leaves after speaking to the media outside his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. more
Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and deputy leader of Christian Democratic Union Julia Kloeckner attend a partymore
A view of the partially empty Barrios de Luna reservoir, that is at 4.22 percent of its capacity according to more
A migrant girl waits with her family before their voluntary return to their country, at a detention center in more
Smoke rises from burning tires during clashes between police and supporters of Kenyan opposition National Supemore
Afghan National Army (ANA) prepare for an operation against insurgents in Khogyani district of Nangarhar provimore
A forensics officer carries equipment following an operation in which Greek security services raided Athens apmore
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Inmore
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta waves upon his arrival to his inauguration ceremony where he will be sworn inmore
Rohingya refugee Amina Khatun, 55, rests at the bank of the Naf river after crossing it on an improvised raft more
Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson makes a pass to forward Domantas Sabonis against Orlando Magic center Nimore
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing thmore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's latest missile test
North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a "breakthrough" that puts the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons whose warheads could withstand re-entry to the Earth's atmosphere.
Pictures of the year: Space
Our top images from space this year.
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State
Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology.
Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Pope Francis urged respect for human rights during a visit to Myanmar, before the second leg of his trip to Bangladesh.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.