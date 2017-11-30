Editors Choice Pictures
Lava, inside the crater of Mount Agung volcano, reflects off ash and clouds, while it erupts, as seen from Amemore
An army dog stands up as retiring soldiers salute their guard post before retirement in Suqian, Jiangsu provinmore
People pose for a picture before the presentation of the official Olympic outfit of team Russia, created for tmore
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launchmore
President Trump points to a large "Merry Christmas" card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax more
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship,more
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power more
A wartime commander of Bosnian Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, is seen during a hearing at the U.N. war crimesmore
A masked protestor holds a smoke bomb during a strike by taxi drivers to protest what they say is unfair compemore
A police trooper mans a machine gun mounted on a patrol truck at the site of a car bomb attack outside the Finmore
People skate on the ice rink at Somerset House in London, Britain. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man uses a torch burner during a procession to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad in Benghazi, Libya. more
Demonstrators scuffle with riot police officers during a protest against home auctions in Thessaloniki, Greecemore
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard more
United States ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks with Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao more
A block of ice broken off from Grey glacier floats at the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile. REUTERS/more
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India. Rmore
South Korea's Hyunmoo II missile is fired during an exercise at an undefined location in the east coast of Soumore
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with soldiers at the Combined Joint Operations Centre (CJOC) in Baghmore
A Rohingya refugee gets a shave at a barber shop at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REmore
A 16-year-old homeless, Leticia Da Silva, looks at the camera as she rests inside her tent on the street in Rimore
Workers wrap freshly harvested Christmas trees at Wick Farm in Colchester, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the U.S. economic outlook, before the Congressional Joint Econmore
