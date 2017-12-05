Editors Choice Pictures
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a searchmore
President Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Sqmore
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh imore
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakmore
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda internationmore
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angelmore
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village ofmore
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Five Syrians, accused of facilitating the Rukban bombings in June 2016, react during their trial at the State more
A Palestinian man holds his baby tortoises near the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People carry images of late Cuban President Fidel Castro during a march to Santa Ifigenia Cemetery to commemormore
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, condmore
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrmore
A malnourished child is fed at UNICEF medical centre at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Rmore
People hold up placards reading "Freedom for political prisoners! we are republic" during a gathering asking fmore
A boy sells grilled corn near cars damaged during recent clashes between Houthi fighters and forces loyal to Ymore
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming inmore
People sit together next to a camel at the look-out point of Mount Olives opposite to the Dome of the Rock andmore
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in more
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bankmore
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killmore
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmothmore
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship,more
An Afghan man looks on as he stands at a bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
