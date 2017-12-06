Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Leaves cover the face of 11-month-old Rohingya refugee Abdul Aziz, after his body was brought back to the family shelter, at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a few hours after he died. Aziz, whose family fled Myanmar some two months ago, died at local clinic after suffering from high fever and severe cough for ten days, his mother said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen during the inspection of a potato flour factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron, poses with employees in fancy dress during a visit to ICAP on the broker's annual Charity Day, London. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
A Palestinian boy writes his homework at his family's house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Detained demonstrators are led out of Longworth House Office building during a protest against the Republican tax bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, leaves New York State Supreme Court after a hearing on the defamation case against President Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator attends a carol singing vigil for the families of British citizens detained overseas, outside Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yissel Mendoza feeds her pig "Balu" at her home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump pats Aaron Williams' son on his shoulder during a discussion with business owners and their families in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fisherman sails to his net early morning on Lake Leman in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
