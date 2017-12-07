Editor's Choice Pictures
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 polimore
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, imore
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy tmore
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heimore
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotiomore
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismmore
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-1more
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya during Champions League action in Limore
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slummore
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urgemore
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surroundimore
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he more
People walk by street art in Brooklyn, New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently cmore
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigemore
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Amore
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUKmore
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Pmore
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parmore
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Pamore
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Winter is coming
First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.
Pictures of the year: Conflict
Our top conflict photos from the past year.
Day of rage
Thousands of Palestinians protest in a "day of rage" in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump's recognition of the ancient city as Israel's capital.
Tattooed women of Turkey
When Ayse Yusufoglu was a girl, she and her friends in southeast Turkey tried to win the hearts of young men in their village using breast milk and soot to tattoo themselves.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.