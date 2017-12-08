Editors Choice Pictures
A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trmore
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall, California. REUTmore
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision more
A huge cloud forms as a storm moves through Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Instagram/modernwifelife31/via REUTEmore
U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) departs the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni after announcing his resignation more
People scuffle with police during a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazetmore
A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians calmore
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at more
A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
U.S. President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at themore
Former Argentine President and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures during a news conference at themore
Security forces remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidemore
Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on tmore
A member of a security looks on as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee more
Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendmenmore
A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows more
People walk down a street in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba in Apurimac, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at himore
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team, pose during an evmore
Actor Jack Black poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'more
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tramore
Ayat Ullah, a 7-month-old Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition, is examined at the Action Againmore
Judy Scott looks over a photo of her son Walter Scott during a news conference after former police officer Micmore
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kemore
U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies in formation during a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. amore
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arrivmore
Homes can be seen near a river and bordering bushland in south-western Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
