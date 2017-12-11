Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian moves a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump'smore
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the officialmore
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians cmore
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfiremore
A Bangladeshi girl carries her older sister's golden shoes as their family visits Rohingya refugee camp Balukhmore
Animal rights activists from Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality) hold up pictures of animals they say are mistremore
A swimmer dresses after emerging from an open-air swim in near freezing temperatures in the Serpentine lake inmore
People watch as Mount Agung spews ash and smoke during an eruption from an obeservation post in Rendang, Karanmore
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, sweptmore
Pelusa (L) and Huellas, paraplegic dogs in wheelchairs from Milagros Perrunos dog shelter play at Pescadores bmore
Passengers aboard the P&O ferry Pride of Kent watch rescue operations after the vessel ran aground during bad more
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. Pmore
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandrmore
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl leans on a wall as Rohingya refugees wait for blankets to be distributed at the Kutupalong camp near Comore
Horses are seen in the snow in Kaufbeuren, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardinemore
A man stands with a one-year-old pet crocodile on a leash during a gathering of a reptile lovers club during cmore
A couple walks in a park on a foggy winter day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian Marine Corps sergeant adjusts the hat of a conscript during an oath-taking ceremony in the Black Seamore
A Palestinian man lays on the ground beneath police horses as he is detained by Israeli police during scufflesmore
Members of the media gather near "BB8" on the red carpet at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to various units in Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS
Rika Kihira of Japan performs at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan. REUTERS/Issemore
A Palestinian man looks out of his apartment that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike on a nearby militant tarmore
