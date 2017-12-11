エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinian moves a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Palestinian moves a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Edelia Carthan stands in silent protest with a confederate flag sticker covering her mouth during the official opening ceremony for the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Bangladeshi girl carries her older sister's golden shoes as their family visits Rohingya refugee camp Balukhali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
A Bangladeshi girl carries her older sister's golden shoes as their family visits Rohingya refugee camp Balukhali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Animal rights activists from Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality) hold up pictures of animals they say are mistreated, during a demonstration to protest treatment of animals and draw attention to International Animal Rights Day, which organisers say is celebrated alongside International Human Rights Day, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Animal rights activists from Igualdad Animal (Animal Equality) hold up pictures of animals they say are mistreated, during a demonstration to protest treatment of animals and draw attention to International Animal Rights Day, which organisers say is celebrated alongside International Human Rights Day, in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A swimmer dresses after emerging from an open-air swim in near freezing temperatures in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A swimmer dresses after emerging from an open-air swim in near freezing temperatures in the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park, London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People watch as Mount Agung spews ash and smoke during an eruption from an obeservation post in Rendang, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
People watch as Mount Agung spews ash and smoke during an eruption from an obeservation post in Rendang, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/ Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, swept through their community in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, swept through their community in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pelusa (L) and Huellas, paraplegic dogs in wheelchairs from Milagros Perrunos dog shelter play at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Pelusa (L) and Huellas, paraplegic dogs in wheelchairs from Milagros Perrunos dog shelter play at Pescadores beach in Chorrillos, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Passengers aboard the P&O ferry Pride of Kent watch rescue operations after the vessel ran aground during bad weather in the port of Calais in northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Passengers aboard the P&O ferry Pride of Kent watch rescue operations after the vessel ran aground during bad weather in the port of Calais in northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl leans on a wall as Rohingya refugees wait for blankets to be distributed at the Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A girl leans on a wall as Rohingya refugees wait for blankets to be distributed at the Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Horses are seen in the snow in Kaufbeuren, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2017年 12月 11日 Monday
Horses are seen in the snow in Kaufbeuren, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man stands with a one-year-old pet crocodile on a leash during a gathering of a reptile lovers club during car-free day in central Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
A man stands with a one-year-old pet crocodile on a leash during a gathering of a reptile lovers club during car-free day in central Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A couple walks in a park on a foggy winter day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A couple walks in a park on a foggy winter day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Russian Marine Corps sergeant adjusts the hat of a conscript during an oath-taking ceremony in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A Russian Marine Corps sergeant adjusts the hat of a conscript during an oath-taking ceremony in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A Palestinian man lays on the ground beneath police horses as he is detained by Israeli police during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 12月 8日 Friday
A Palestinian man lays on the ground beneath police horses as he is detained by Israeli police during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Members of the media gather near "BB8" on the red carpet at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Members of the media gather near "BB8" on the red carpet at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to various units in Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to various units in Samjiyon County. KCNA/via REUTERS
Rika Kihira of Japan performs at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 12月 10日 Sunday
Rika Kihira of Japan performs at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Palestinian man looks out of his apartment that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike on a nearby militant target in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 9日 Saturday
A Palestinian man looks out of his apartment that was damaged in an Israeli airstrike on a nearby militant target in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
