Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump holds a space astronaut toy as he participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directivmore
A camel is seen as he is being brought for the foot surgery at the Dubai Camel Hospital in Dubai, UAE. REUTERmore
A masked Palestinian gestures in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trmore
Cardiff City's Souleymane Bamba has a shot at goal against Reading. Action Images/Paul Childs
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama. more
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Wintemore
(L-R) Rachel Crooks, a former receptionist in Trump Tower in 2005, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey, a formermore
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. more
People take pictures as huge waves crash on the Viavelez seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, more
Police officers stand guard outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after reports of an more
Rohingya refugees jostle as they line up for a blanket distribution under heavy rainfall at the Balukhali campmore
A cormorant takes flight from a tree during a foggy winter morning at Taudaha wetlands in Kathmandu, Nepal. more
A Venezuelan woman stands in a kitchen of a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by more
Two young women carry a model reindeer past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The sun sets behind the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, UAE. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A vehicle damaged by shrapnel and an explosive wave, sits abandoned in the Oktyabrsky district in Donetsk, Ukrmore
R20 founder and former California state governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rides the new Velib' Metropole self-sermore
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heimore
A temple under construction is seen engulfed in fire in Mianzhu, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans of Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, London. Ralph Heimans/Bumore
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures inside a defendants' camore
Children play in the snow in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Workers set up an artificial "swamp" outside a venue where Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will hold a rmore
A Palestinian man inspects a militant target that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. more
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere
The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.