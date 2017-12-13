エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festival to honour the Virgin of Los Rondeles, on the eve of St Lucia's Day, in Casarabonela, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, on the national memorial day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Republican Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
A framed Ten Commandments is carried by a supporter at Republican Roy Moore's election party in Montgomery, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria, California. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A Palestinian protester slings a rock at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A Palestinian protester slings a rock at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore rides his horse after voting in Gallant, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito, California. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, arrive for the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, arrive for the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', at the Royal Albert Hall in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime minister Theresa May attends the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Britain's Prime minister Theresa May attends the One Planet Summit at the Seine Musicale center in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rohingya refugees wait for their babies to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugees wait for their babies to be examined by doctors at the Unicef health centre at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A mourner reacts as he carries the body of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
A mourner reacts as he carries the body of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during the funeral ceremony of prominent spiritual leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who died on Tuesday at the age of 104, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather during the funeral ceremony of prominent spiritual leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who died on Tuesday at the age of 104, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
School teachers and staff members take part during an active shooter training at James I. O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 12月 13日 Wednesday
School teachers and staff members take part during an active shooter training at James I. O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Light illuminates a woman as she hangs the election symbol of Nepal Workers Peasants Party along the streets to prepare for the victory rally after their candidate won in a Constituency from Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Light illuminates a woman as she hangs the election symbol of Nepal Workers Peasants Party along the streets to prepare for the victory rally after their candidate won in a Constituency from Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Members of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) take part in a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Flowers are seen placed by people on a carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
Flowers are seen placed by people on a carcass of an elephant, who according to forest officials was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field at Kuruabahi village, in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
HUBO, a multifunctional walking humanoid robot, gets help as it loses its balance while carrying the Olympic torch at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, South Korea. Yang Young-seok/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
HUBO, a multifunctional walking humanoid robot, gets help as it loses its balance while carrying the Olympic torch at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, South Korea. Yang Young-seok/Yonhap via REUTERS
A member of the FBI enters the crime scene beneath the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal following an attempted detonation during the morning rush hour, in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 12月 12日 Tuesday
A member of the FBI enters the crime scene beneath the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal following an attempted detonation during the morning rush hour, in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 12日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 11日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 12月 11日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 8日

