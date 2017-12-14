Editors Choice Pictures
A female leopard looks up while lying inside a dry well after it got trapped in it, at a residential area in Gmore
Undercover Israeli security personnel detain a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.more
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabimore
Police pay a silent tribute during a memorial ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacmore
A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza Cimore
Hindu saints stand in a queue to casts their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat statemore
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Christian protesters light candles as they take part in a march to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recogmore
Youths wait to perform during the celebration of St. Lucia's Day at the Swedish Evangelical and Lutheran churcmore
Clowns carry a portrait of the Virgin of Guadalupe as they pay homage to Mexico's patron saint, Our Lady of Gumore
Huseyin Emre Sakci of Turkey competes in Denmark. Scanpix Denmark/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
People dressed as characters from Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film 'Star Wars:more
A man dressed as a panda rests and smokes in between posing for pictures with tourists in central Kiev, Ukrainmore
A worker hangs dried fish onto poles at a processing facility on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province,more
A squirrel climbs up the leg of Tony Bousell, who is on a break from work, near the Southbank area of London. more
Villagers hold torches to represent light and vision during the Divina Pastora procession, as part of a festivmore
Rohingya refugees climb on a bamboo scaffold as they drill a water well at the Mayner Ghona refugee camp near more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron as he hosts the leaders of the more
Maru, a two-month-old King Penguin chick and the first successful hatching by the Jurong Bird Park in almost amore
Democratic Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones acknowledges supporters at the election night party in Birmore
Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, departs after a full day being interviewed by Senate Intelligence Commimore
A Rohingya refugee prepares to carry a cement cylinder at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banglamore
A prosthetic leg lies amid rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa, Syria. Rmore
President Donald Trump talks with members of the press during a lunch with bicameral tax conferees in the Cabimore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pilgrimage of the clowns
Worshippers dressed as clowns carry on a decades-old tradition, parading to Mexico's holiest Catholic shrine to give thanks and ask for prosperity in the New Year.
North Korea's nuclear celebrations
North Korea celebrates the evolution of its nuclear and missile program.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Demonstrations are held around the world over President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Notable deaths in 2017
Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.