Editors Choice Pictures
Protesters pull down a scaffold to build a barricade during clashes with police outside the Congress in Buenosmore
President Donald Trump cuts a red tape while speaking about deregulation at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest agamore
Firefighters continue to battle the Thomas fire , a wildfire near Fillmore, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Workers process fox fur with machinery at a fur market in Chongfu, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/William Hmore
A Rohingya refugee prays inside a makeshift mosque at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladeshmore
Chairman Ajit Paid drinks coffee ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Fedemore
Light illuminates the mountain range and hills during the sunrise over the Nagarkot valley, Nepal. REUTERS/Navmore
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in honour of the victims of tmore
Mamataz Begum 18, a Rohingya refugee stands at the entrance of her temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugeemore
Visitors gather near an open-air monitor during a live broadcast, showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's amore
An elderly woman is carried in a blanket after casting her vote at a polling station during the last phase of more
A woman reacts as Argentine policemen fire rubber bullets during clashes outside the Congress in Buenos Aires,more
Muslim women stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gmore
Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza Citmore
A masked Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donaldmore
Students study ahead of the entrance exam for postgraduate studies, at a library in Zhengzhou University in Zhmore
Monkeys hug amid snow at Huaguo mountain in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An official puts up a portrait of Zimbabwe�s President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of a meeting of the ZANU-PF cemore
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley briefs the media in front of remains of Iranian "Qiam" ballimore
People work on a helicopter that crashed in Port Boue, near the international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.more
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take part in a group photo on the launchimore
Saslong mountain is seen during the Men's Alpine Ski World Cup Downhill training session. REUTERS/Alessandrmore
The Soyuz MS-05 capsule carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bremore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
