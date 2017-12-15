Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
Protesters pull down a scaffold to build a barricade during clashes with police outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
President Donald Trump cuts a red tape while speaking about deregulation at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Firefighters continue to battle the Thomas fire , a wildfire near Fillmore, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Workers process fox fur with machinery at a fur market in Chongfu, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
A Rohingya refugee prays inside a makeshift mosque at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Chairman Ajit Paid drinks coffee ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Light illuminates the mountain range and hills during the sunrise over the Nagarkot valley, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Mamataz Begum 18, a Rohingya refugee stands at the entrance of her temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Visitors gather near an open-air monitor during a live broadcast, showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
An elderly woman is carried in a blanket after casting her vote at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
A woman reacts as Argentine policemen fire rubber bullets during clashes outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Muslim women stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
A masked Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Students study ahead of the entrance exam for postgraduate studies, at a library in Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
Monkeys hug amid snow at Huaguo mountain in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
An official puts up a portrait of Zimbabwe�s President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of a meeting of the ZANU-PF central committee in downtown Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley briefs the media in front of remains of Iranian "Qiam" ballistic missile provided by Pentagon at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
People work on a helicopter that crashed in Port Boue, near the international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take part in a group photo on the launching of the Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO, a pact between 25 EU governments to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together, during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
Saslong mountain is seen during the Men's Alpine Ski World Cup Downhill training session. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 12月 15日 Friday
The Soyuz MS-05 capsule carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 12月 14日 Thursday
