エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 20日 00:35 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 25
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams

First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge ovemore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
2 / 25
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Homore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 25
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the islamore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 25
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between susmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 25
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
Close
6 / 25
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 25
A man attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, which killed 12 people and injured many others, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, whicmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A man attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, which killed 12 people and injured many others, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 25
Demonstrators clash with police (not pictured) as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Aosta

Demonstrators clash with police (not pictured) as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Demonstrators clash with police (not pictured) as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Aosta
Close
9 / 25
A man is seen at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protesters in Pera magroon district in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A man is seen at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protestermore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A man is seen at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protesters in Pera magroon district in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Close
10 / 25
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
11 / 25
Albania's opposition lawmakers throw smoke bombs inside the Parliament during the election of the new prosecutor, in Albanian Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/STRINGER

Albania's opposition lawmakers throw smoke bombs inside the Parliament during the election of the new prosecutmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Albania's opposition lawmakers throw smoke bombs inside the Parliament during the election of the new prosecutor, in Albanian Parliament in Tirana, Albania. REUTERS/STRINGER
Close
12 / 25
A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, enters Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in parmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
A migrant child looks through a porthole as they wait for the MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres, enters Pozzallo on the island of Sicily, Italy. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 25
An aerial view of a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal

An aerial view of a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
An aerial view of a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal
Close
14 / 25
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party officemore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Supporters of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate the initial poll results outside the party office in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 25
Palestinian demonstrators hold a birthday party during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian demonstrators hold a birthday party during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decisiomore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Palestinian demonstrators hold a birthday party during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 25
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from November 3 through December 12, a total of 804 suspected diphtheria cases including 15 deaths were reported among the displaced Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSFmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from November 3 through December 12, a total of 804 suspected diphtheria cases including 15 deaths were reported among the displaced Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 25
A winter swimmer dives into the icy waters of a river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A winter swimmer dives into the icy waters of a river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A winter swimmer dives into the icy waters of a river at a park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 25
A police officer assists a colleague during clashes with demonstrators as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

A police officer assists a colleague during clashes with demonstrators as lawmakers debate a pension reform memore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
A police officer assists a colleague during clashes with demonstrators as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Close
19 / 25
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
20 / 25
Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Newly elected president of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa during the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
21 / 25
Inmates embrace their brides during a community wedding organized by Coracao Solidario (Solidarity Heart) at the male prison Lemos de Brito at Bangu, largest prison complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Inmates embrace their brides during a community wedding organized by Coracao Solidario (Solidarity Heart) at tmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Inmates embrace their brides during a community wedding organized by Coracao Solidario (Solidarity Heart) at the male prison Lemos de Brito at Bangu, largest prison complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 25
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoymore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
23 / 25
Prima ballerina Cecilia Kerche of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Prima ballerina Cecilia Kerche of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the themore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 19日 Tuesday
Prima ballerina Cecilia Kerche of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
24 / 25
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 18日 Monday
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 18日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 12月 16日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 15日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 12月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Deadly train derailment in Washington

Deadly train derailment in Washington

An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング