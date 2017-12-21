Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaulmore
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jermore
South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed-wire fence near the militarized zone separating the two Koreas, inmore
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrationsmore
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balimore
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's more
Rohingya refugees stand on a road at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djmore
A Rohingya refugee baby girl sleeps inside her family's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cmore
A man sits at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians at a crowded intersectiomore
A young girl jumps in between water sprinklers in Retiro park in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aspiring models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbamore
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decmore
Protesters who call for an immigration bill addressing the so-called Dreamers, young adults who were brought tmore
Indonesian policemen hold rifles while guarding recaptured U.S. citizen and inmate Christian Beasley, who escamore
Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Korey Smith celebrate versus Manchester United. REUTERS/David Klein
People walk under festive decorations for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in central Moscow, Russiamore
Ultra Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the holiday of Hanukkah outside their home at Jermore
Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla addresses the media during his arrival at Toncontin airport afmore
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a coumore
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugee children play at the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurimore
Rohingya refugee children play outside the Shamlapur refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko more
Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz arrives for talks with the Christian Social Union (CSU) to more
