Editors Choice Pictures
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at more
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern Emore
A woman tries to push a riot police barricade during healthcare employees and students protest in La Paz, Bolimore
Stranded passengers ride on a makeshift raft after all ferry service were cancelled, a day after a Philippine more
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and nomore
Israeli forces fire teargas canisters during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recogmore
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANCmore
A woman cleans up debris near her house damaged by recent shelling in the rebel-held town of Yasynuvata, Ukraimore
A Cuban flag decorates a subsidised state store, or "bodega", where Cubans can buy basic products with a ratiomore
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin more
Palestinians burn a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.N. General Assembly holds an emergenmore
The children of Apotex pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey console each other during tmore
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/more
Used plastic candle containers are piled up in a yard before they are decomposed at Plastkom's factory in Jesemore
Catalan Ciudadanos leader Ines Arrimadas (C) smiles next to Ciudadanos national leader Albert Rivera at a Ciudmore
An elephant dressed in a Santa Claus costume distributes a doll to students during Christmas celebrations at Jmore
Sergej W., who is suspected of detonating three bombs, targeting the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus in Aprimore
Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed imore
Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Naoto Umehara bows to apologise during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. more
India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja's supporters celebrate after a hearing outside a coumore
A man exercises early in the morning along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. tourists Stafford Newsome and Kaitlin Taft, sit in a Volkswagen Beetle, the "world's smallest hotel", as more
A girl cries as her mother combs her hair outside their home on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismamore
Lottery balls are lifted before being dropped into a rotating drum before the start of Spain's Christmas Lottemore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement, instead re-igniting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.