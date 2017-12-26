Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 Wednesday
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming New Year and Christmas season in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
General view of the scene of a crash involving a passenger bus that swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow, Russia. Courtesy of Alexey Abanin/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
General view of the scene of a crash involving a passenger bus that swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow, Russia. Courtesy of Alexey Abanin/via REUTERS
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 27日 Wednesday
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as part of their traditional Christmas ice swimming session, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as part of their traditional Christmas ice swimming session, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the U.S. army play guitars during Christmas Eve celebrations at a U.S. airfield in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Members of the U.S. army play guitars during Christmas Eve celebrations at a U.S. airfield in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child as she waits for rice delivery at the Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child as she waits for rice delivery at the Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrives through an Israeli checkpoint to attend Christmas celebrations, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Members of a family displaced by the war in the northwestern areas of Yemen sit in their makeshift hut on a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Members of a family displaced by the war in the northwestern areas of Yemen sit in their makeshift hut on a street in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
President Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
President Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pope Francis holds a statuette of baby Jesus during the traditional midnight mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 12月 25日 Monday
Pope Francis holds a statuette of baby Jesus during the traditional midnight mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives to cast his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives to cast his ballot during presidential elections at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2017年 12月 26日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
