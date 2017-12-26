Editors Choice Pictures
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Damore
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden wimore
General view of the scene of a crash involving a passenger bus that swerved off course and drove into a busy pmore
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kmore
Members of ice swimming club "Berliner Seehunde" (Berlin Seals) take a dip in the Orankesee lake in Berlin as more
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Banmore
Members of the U.S. army play guitars during Christmas Eve celebrations at a U.S. airfield in Bagram, north ofmore
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland. LEHTIKUVA/Irenemore
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend themore
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they more
People take a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi, India. Rmore
A Rohingya refugee woman holds a child as she waits for rice delivery at the Nayapara refugee camp near Cox's more
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as the convoy of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballmore
Members of a family displaced by the war in the northwestern areas of Yemen sit in their makeshift hut on a stmore
President Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls witmore
Pope Francis holds a statuette of baby Jesus during the traditional midnight mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Cmore
George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), arrives more
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local medimore
A Rohingya refugee stands next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, more
