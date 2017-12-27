エディション:
Editor's Choice Pictures

A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

2017年 12月 27日
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

2017年 12月 27日
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A stag deer stands in the undergrowth in Richmond Park, in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

2017年 12月 27日
A stag deer stands in the undergrowth in Richmond Park, in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2017年 12月 26日
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo and his sister Nyo Nyo Aye hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 12月 27日
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo and his sister Nyo Nyo Aye hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People bundle up against the cold temperature outside of the Oculus building in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

2017年 12月 27日
People bundle up against the cold temperature outside of the Oculus building in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A photographer takes pictures of waves breaking on the Brittany coast at Audierne in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

2017年 12月 27日
A photographer takes pictures of waves breaking on the Brittany coast at Audierne in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2017年 12月 26日
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

2017年 12月 27日
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered pasture in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Ma Jianquan via REUTERS

2017年 12月 27日
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered pasture in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Ma Jianquan via REUTERS
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

2017年 12月 27日
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori asks for forgiveness from Peruvians as he lies in hospital bed in Lima, Peru, in this still image taken from a video posted on Facebook. Fujimori Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS

2017年 12月 27日
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori asks for forgiveness from Peruvians as he lies in hospital bed in Lima, Peru, in this still image taken from a video posted on Facebook. Fujimori Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

2017年 12月 27日
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Reuters reporter Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon (2nd-R) tries to catch his hand as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

2017年 12月 27日
Reuters reporter Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon (2nd-R) tries to catch his hand as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance is seen during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2017年 12月 27日
An ambulance is seen during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2017年 12月 27日
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A local checks her phone during a pre-Christmas "Posada" celebration at a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2017年 12月 27日
A local checks her phone during a pre-Christmas "Posada" celebration at a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up before the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

2017年 12月 27日
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up before the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

2017年 12月 27日
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their match against Swansea City in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2017年 12月 27日
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their match against Swansea City in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2017年 12月 26日
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2017年 12月 26日
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Christmas tree is pictured at a park that was turned into a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

2017年 12月 26日
A Christmas tree is pictured at a park that was turned into a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
A worker walks across the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2017年 12月 27日
A worker walks across the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

The Rohingya's perilous journey

The Rohingya's perilous journey

(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees reach land

Rohingya refugees reach land

Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

About 655,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Where the Rohingya once lived

Where the Rohingya once lived

Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

